These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS), United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) shares are -12.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.97% or -$3.68 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -18.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.14% and -12.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the IONS stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the IONS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 4 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.53. The forecasts give the Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.23 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 59.05% or -158.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 37.60% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.62 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.06, down -30.10% from $2.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 485,530 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 421,590. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,787 and 62,099 in purchases and sales respectively.

Monia Brett P, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 173 shares worth $10423.0 at $60.25 per share on Jan 02. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 3,882 IONS shares valued at $231367.0 on Feb 10. The shares were sold at $59.60 per share. KLEIN JOSEPH III (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $61.87 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $61874.0 while KLEIN JOSEPH III, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Dec 16 for $65447.0 with each share fetching $65.45.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), on the other hand, is trading around $23.07 with a market cap of $2.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UBSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 73.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at United Bankshares Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 229,609 shares. Insider sales totaled 111,350 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.23M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.50% with a share float percentage of 98.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Bankshares Inc. having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.32 million shares worth more than $553.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $381.69 million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.