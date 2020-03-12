These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: PPD Inc. (PPD), Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)

PPD Inc. (NASDAQ: PPD) shares are -9.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.47% or -$1.49 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.91% and -11.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, UBS recommended the PPD stock is a Buy, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PPD stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.95. The forecasts give the PPD Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.4% or 15.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.90% in the current quarter to $0.23. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.2, up 9.80% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.41 for the next year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), on the other hand, is trading around $35.06 with a market cap of $43.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $274.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -36.20%.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.70% with a share float percentage of 354.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinduoduo Inc. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 38.72 million shares worth more than $1.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP held 45.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 21.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $803.84 million and represent 24.83% of shares outstanding.