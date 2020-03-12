These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Sprint Corporation (S), AT&T Inc. (T)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares are 64.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.03% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +107.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.89% down YTD and 55.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.60% and 74.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 29, 2019, UBS recommended the S stock is a Buy, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on February 12, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the S stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.92. The forecasts give the Sprint Corporation stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -27.89 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 11.5% or -121.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.17, down -4.80% from $0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,525,384 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,615,948. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 485,068 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHIEBER PAUL W JR, a Vice President & Controller at the company, sold 83,984 shares worth $843199.0 at $10.04 per share on Feb 21. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 272,521 S shares valued at $2.68 million on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $9.82 per share. GRACIA JORGE ENRIQUE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,074 shares at $7.00 per share on Sep 11 for a total of $14518.0 while SAW JOHN, (Chief Technology Officer) sold 189,531 shares on Aug 29 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $6.83.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), on the other hand, is trading around $34.52 with a market cap of $258.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AT&T Inc. (T) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

T’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.05 billion. This represented a 95.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $46.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $551.95 billion from $548.8 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $54.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $48.67 billion, significantly higher than the $43.6 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $29.23 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 132 times at AT&T Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 82 times and accounting for 1,701,309 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,073,240 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.59M shares after the latest sales, with 55.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.80% with a share float percentage of 7.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AT&T Inc. having a total of 3,170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 578.0 million shares worth more than $22.59 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 512.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.04 billion and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.