These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares are -31.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.65% or -$5.42 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -38.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.15% and -35.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the PLCE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PLCE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $37.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $65.89. The forecasts give the The Children’s Place Inc. stock a price target range of $87.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.0% or 16.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.30% in the current quarter to $1.57, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.11, down -3.60% from $6.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 339,396 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,885. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 56,329 and 7,040 in purchases and sales respectively.

MATTHEWS NORMAN S, a Chairman of the Board at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $576900.0 at $57.69 per share on Dec 16. The Director had earlier bought another 2,800 PLCE shares valued at $156240.0 on Dec 16. The shares were bought at $55.80 per share. SCARPA MICHAEL (COO and CFO) bought 5,000 shares at $56.32 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $281600.0 while ELFERS JANE T, (President and CEO) bought 18,100 shares on Dec 13 for $1.01 million with each share fetching $55.54.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), on the other hand, is trading around $8.20 with a market cap of $5.06B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TECK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.30%.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.10% with a share float percentage of 539.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teck Resources Limited having a total of 539 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 26.75 million shares worth more than $464.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the investment firm holding over 20.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $350.41 million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.