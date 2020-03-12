These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares are -45.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.04% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.29% down YTD and -51.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.97% and -44.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the TMDI stock is a “Buy”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the Titan Medical Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target with two limits representing an upside potential of 86.67% or 86.67%.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $36.13M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FET’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -55.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $57.6 million. This represented a 71.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $199.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.16 billion from $1.2 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $665.92 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $104.14 million, significantly higher than the $2.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $89.04 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Forum Energy Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 4,113,340 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,310,442 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.17M shares after the latest sales, with 37.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.10% with a share float percentage of 74.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forum Energy Technologies Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 17.78 million shares worth more than $29.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, SCF Partners, Inc. held 16.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.97 million and represent 7.52% of shares outstanding.