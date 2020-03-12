These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), VEREIT Inc. (VER)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares are 1.77% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.95% or -$0.4 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.72% down YTD and 12.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.29% and 4.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 14, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the AUY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Sector Perform on December 05, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AUY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.86. The forecasts give the Yamana Gold Inc. stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.18% or -3.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the $0 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.05, up 0.20% from $0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER), on the other hand, is trading around $7.46 with a market cap of $9.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the VEREIT Inc. (VER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VER’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -26.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $69.63 million. This represented a 77.2% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $305.36 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to $0.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled -$107.6 million, significantly lower than the $493.91 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-175.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at VEREIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,288,407 shares. Insider sales totaled 394,010 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.39M shares after the latest sales, with 10.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.90% with a share float percentage of 1.08B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VEREIT Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.