Things appear to be looking up for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is -25.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.44 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $18.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.88 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.59% higher than the price target low of $11.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is -15.18% and -20.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.52 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock -22.58% off its SMA200. FCAU registered -15.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.68.

The stock witnessed a -16.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.81%, and is -8.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) has around 198545 employees, a market worth around $17.24B. Current P/E ratio is 4.74 and Fwd P/E is 3.94. Distance from 52-week low is 1.53% and -34.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $25.01B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)’s shares outstanding are 1.57B, and float is at 1.11B with Short Float at 1.02%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 75.17 million shares valued at $973.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.85% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 60.58 million shares valued at $784.51 million to account for 3.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 36.99 million shares representing 2.39% and valued at over $478.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 33.78 million with a market value of $437.44 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 121.82% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -27.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.84% from the last report on Nov 28, 2019 to stand at a total of 10.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.