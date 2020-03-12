Things appear to be looking up for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is -37.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.36 and a high of $22.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 14.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.16, the stock is -29.25% and -34.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.17 million and changing -10.51% at the moment leaves the stock -36.82% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -41.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.62.

The stock witnessed a -39.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.01%, and is -23.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8821 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.86 and Fwd P/E is 4.16. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.76% and -49.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

785 institutions hold shares in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), with 6.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 89.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 463.77M, and float is at 370.76M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 88.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FLANAGAN MARTIN L with over 450305.0 shares, and as of Dec 13, 2016, the second largest holder is KELLEY KAREN DUNN with 718804.0 shares valued. The other top investors are CAROME KEVIN M which holds 490859.0 shares, while STARR LOREN M holds 455223 shares.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Invesco Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Invesco Ltd. bought 2,222,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.81 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that WAGONER G RICHARD JR (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $20.71 per share for $207120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the IVZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, CANION ROD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.84 for $198400.0. The insider now directly holds 106,116 shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) that is trading 24.30% up over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -8.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.34.