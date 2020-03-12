This Could Be A Brutal Week For Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares are -25.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.29% or -$1.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.60% down YTD and -20.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.22% and -25.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, JMP Securities recommended the APO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the APO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.92. The forecasts give the Apollo Global Management Inc. stock a price target range of $61.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $46.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.9 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 44.39% or 26.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.70% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.6, up 9.90% from $2.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,268,658 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,621,293. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,117,086 and 6,649,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROWAN MARC J, a Senior Managing Director at the company, sold 104,460 shares worth $4.48 million at $42.92 per share on Mar 04. The Senior Managing Director had earlier sold another 238,088 APO shares valued at $10.18 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $42.78 per share. ROWAN MARC J (Senior Managing Director) sold 87,835 shares at $43.45 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $3.82 million while ROWAN MARC J, (Senior Managing Director) sold 400,000 shares on Mar 02 for $16.98 million with each share fetching $42.45.

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB), on the other hand, is trading around $19.06 with a market cap of $4.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the H&R Block Inc. (HRB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HRB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $209.81 million. This represented a 59.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $519.21 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.58 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $3.45 billion from $2.76 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.3 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.47 billion, significantly lower than the -$1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-1.53 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at H&R Block Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 68,922 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 966.23k shares after the latest sales, with 7.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 194.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with H&R Block Inc. having a total of 684 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.03 million shares worth more than $611.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $461.41 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.