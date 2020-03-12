This Could Be A Brutal Week For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares are -10.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.47% or -$0.45 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -3.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.50% and -33.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 12, 2019, UBS recommended the DB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the DB stock is a “Hold”. 9 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 3 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.62. The forecasts give the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock a price target range of $9.42 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.46. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -15.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.89% or -45.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, down -5.50% from -$1.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.59 for the next year.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), on the other hand, is trading around $13.72 with a market cap of $3.78B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PSTG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -13.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Pure Storage Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 1,020,616 shares. Insider sales totaled 361,659 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.58M shares after the latest sales, with 5.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.80% with a share float percentage of 235.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.07 million shares worth more than $377.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $357.73 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.