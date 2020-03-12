This Could Be A Brutal Week For Energy Transfer LP (ET), MEDNAX Inc. (MD)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares are -40.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.60% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -33.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.94% and -39.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the ET stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ET stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.05. The forecasts give the Energy Transfer LP stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 69.35% or 21.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.53, up 7.50% from $1.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 19,949,666 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 254,877. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,429,380 and 13,275 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCCREA MARSHALL S III, a President & CCO at the company, bought 24,100 shares worth $193769.0 at $8.04 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 1,281,000 ET shares valued at $9.96 million on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $7.77 per share. Long Thomas E (Chief Financial Officer) bought 18,000 shares at $7.40 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $133241.0 while Long Thomas E, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 9,000 shares on Mar 06 for $95760.0 with each share fetching $10.64.

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD), on the other hand, is trading around $13.99 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MEDNAX Inc. (MD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -32.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at MEDNAX Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 449,619 shares. Insider sales totaled 83,709 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.33M shares after the latest sales, with 15.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.00% with a share float percentage of 80.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MEDNAX Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.87 million shares worth more than $218.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208.23 million and represent 8.89% of shares outstanding.