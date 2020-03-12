This Could Be A Brutal Week For Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) shares are 5.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.25% or -$5.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.19% down YTD and 3.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.12% and 1.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the ELS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on November 18, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ELS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $68.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.50. The forecasts give the Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $68.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 18.01% or -1.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.3, up 4.50% from $1.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 130,999 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 118,222. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 91,292 and 54,995 in purchases and sales respectively.

Waite Patrick, a EVP & Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 5,994 shares worth $432583.0 at $72.17 per share on Dec 10. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 12,006 ELS shares valued at $850221.0 on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $70.82 per share. NADER MARGUERITE M (President and CEO) sold 22,000 shares at $72.71 per share on Dec 06 for a total of $1.6 million while Seavey Paul, (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 7,000 shares on Aug 01 for $873622.0 with each share fetching $124.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN), on the other hand, is trading around $28.38 with a market cap of $5.65B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

REYN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.30%.

Major holders

Insiders own 76.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.54% with a share float percentage of 47.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.