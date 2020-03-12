This Could Be A Brutal Week For Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), Dover Corporation (DOV)

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are -12.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.23% or -$3.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.75% and -13.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ROST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ROST stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $98.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.21. The forecasts give the Ross Stores Inc. stock a price target range of $141.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $103.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.1% or 4.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $1.22, up from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.91, up 6.00% from $4.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 479,351 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 794,422. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,114 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FASSIO JAMES S, a President, Chief Dev. Officer at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $1.63 million at $108.66 per share on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 ROST shares valued at $2.75 million on Sep 30. The shares were sold at $110.01 per share. RENTLER BARBARA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $107.06 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $2.68 million while FASSIO JAMES S, (President, Chief Dev. Officer) sold 75,238 shares on Jul 12 for $7.91 million with each share fetching $105.13.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), on the other hand, is trading around $95.55 with a market cap of $15.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $122.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dover Corporation (DOV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Dover Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 68,833 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,837 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.44M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.30% with a share float percentage of 143.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dover Corporation having a total of 1,037 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.57 million shares worth more than $2.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.