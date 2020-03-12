This Could Be A Brutal Week For Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) shares are -9.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.06% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.24% down YTD and -8.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.45% and -19.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 04, 2019, UBS recommended the SC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 06, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.60. The forecasts give the Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.59% or 10.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.20% in the current quarter to $0.8, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.8, up 7.00% from $2.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $1.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 111,127 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 88,288. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 94,291 and 26,394 in purchases and sales respectively.

Morrin Richard, sold 17,422 shares worth $369695.0 at $21.22 per share on May 02. The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 30,000 SC shares valued at $822330.0 on Jul 26. The shares were sold at $27.41 per share. Sajnani Sunil sold 535 shares at $22.03 per share on Apr 08 for a total of $11786.0 while Sajnani Sunil,sold 1,604 shares on Mar 25 for $32593.0 with each share fetching $20.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), on the other hand, is trading around $21.82 with a market cap of $3.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BJ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $517.47 million. This represented a 83.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $5.48 billion from $5.15 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.54 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $221.52 million, significantly lower than the $250.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $77.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 491,667 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,347,340 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.47M shares after the latest sales, with -90.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 134.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.59 million shares worth more than $468.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.96 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.