This Could Be A Brutal Week For Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares are -44.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.90% or -$1.55 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.90% and -49.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Buckingham Research recommended the SAVE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 27, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the SAVE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.00. The forecasts give the Spirit Airlines Inc. stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 58.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.78% or 19.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.65, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.3, up 14.00% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $2.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 140,365 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,820. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 132,716 and 30,830 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $14180.0 at $28.36 per share on Mar 02. The SVP, General Counsel and Sec had earlier bought another 2,500 SAVE shares valued at $50850.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $20.34 per share. RICHARDS CHRISTINE P (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $43.24 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $216200.0 while McMenamy Brian J., (VP & Controller) sold 6,456 shares on Dec 16 for $254044.0 with each share fetching $39.35.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), on the other hand, is trading around $19.74 with a market cap of $1.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.41M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 5.52 million shares worth more than $200.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $163.14 million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.