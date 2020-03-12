This Could Be A Brutal Week For Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are -14.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.78% or -$6.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -13.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.75% and -13.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Barclays recommended the SBUX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Stephens had Resumed the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 29, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SBUX stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $68.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.71. The forecasts give the Starbucks Corporation stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.95% or 7.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.90% in the current quarter to $0.5, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.85, up 4.60% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.67 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 543,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 402,198. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 31,738 and 50,582 in purchases and sales respectively.

ULLMAN MYRON E III, a Director at the company, sold 4,252 shares worth $362143.0 at $85.17 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 4,252 SBUX shares valued at $331316.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $77.92 per share. ULLMAN MYRON E III (Director) sold 4,252 shares at $88.12 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $374686.0 while Helm Lucy Lee, (evp, chief partner officer) sold 18,982 shares on Dec 13 for $1.68 million with each share fetching $88.49.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), on the other hand, is trading around $31.30 with a market cap of $28.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TWTR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 61 times at Twitter Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 733,629 shares. Insider sales totaled 777,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 54 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -47.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.92M shares after the latest sales, with 1.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 754.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter Inc. having a total of 1,064 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.09 million shares worth more than $2.6 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 51.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.