Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) shares are -17.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.17% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.63% down YTD and -20.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.20% and -19.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 17, 2013, Deutsche Bank recommended the ANH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Compass Point had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 24, 2014. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the ANH stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.25. The forecasts give the Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock a price target range of $3.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.25. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 15.38% or 15.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, up 84.50% from $0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 52,648 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,648 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davis Robert Craig, a Director at the company, bought 28 shares worth $731.0 at $26.10 per share on Dec 10. The Director had earlier bought another 763 ANH shares valued at $20029.0 on Dec 19. The shares were bought at $26.25 per share. Davis Robert Craig (Director) bought 500 shares at $26.15 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $13075.0 while Davis Robert Craig, (Director) bought 209 shares on Dec 09 for $5465.0 with each share fetching $26.15.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), on the other hand, is trading around $37.05 with a market cap of $170.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CSCO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.38 billion. This represented a 63.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.68 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $90.43 billion from $92.49 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $18.59 billion while total current assets were at $40.05 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.39 billion, significantly lower than the $7.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.0 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Cisco Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 1,315,013 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,236,018 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.87M shares after the latest sales, with 58.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.30% with a share float percentage of 4.24B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cisco Systems Inc. having a total of 3,286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 352.96 million shares worth more than $16.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 317.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.21 billion and represent 7.48% of shares outstanding.