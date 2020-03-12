Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are 20.34% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.17% or -$8.34 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 19.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.66% and -21.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Bernstein recommended the BYND stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Argus had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the BYND stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $82.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $105.45. The forecasts give the Beyond Meat Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.63 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.43% or -65.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.37, up 71.60% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 12,682,400 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,645,919. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,018 and 158,989 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stone Christopher Isaac, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $500000.0 at $100.00 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 BYND shares valued at $480000.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $96.00 per share. Stone Christopher Isaac (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $100.50 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $1.0 million while Thompson Donald, (Director) sold 89,083 shares on Mar 04 for $9.0 million with each share fetching $101.00.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.49 with a market cap of $249.46M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gogo Inc. (GOGO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GOGO’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Gogo Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 11,006 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,126 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 33.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.80% with a share float percentage of 54.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gogo Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are North Peak Capital Management, LLC with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $40.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, North Peak Capital Management, LLC held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.56 million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.