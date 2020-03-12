Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) shares are -31.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.08% or -$0.62 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.51% and -19.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 19, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the ITUB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 21, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the ITUB stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.57. The forecasts give the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.54. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 53.92% or 26.66%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.20% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.69, down -6.40% from $0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.77 for the next year.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is trading around $26.79 with a market cap of $5.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BWA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at BorgWarner Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 249,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,510 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.61M shares after the latest sales, with 18.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 204.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BorgWarner Inc. having a total of 782 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.77 million shares worth more than $987.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.58 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.