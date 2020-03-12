Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are 22.96% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.25% or -$10.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.17% down YTD and 39.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.12% and 16.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Northland Capital recommended the SEDG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SEDG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $106.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $124.83. The forecasts give the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $157.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.41% or -1.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.10% in the current quarter to $1.25, up from the $0.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.34, up 28.20% from $4.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.95 and $1.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 153 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 458,130 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 645,282. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,746 and 282,228 in purchases and sales respectively.

AVERY MORE, a Director at the company, sold 7,553 shares worth $954397.0 at $126.36 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 11,667 SEDG shares valued at $1.6 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $136.85 per share. Adest Meir (VP, Core Technologies) sold 5,000 shares at $126.05 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $630270.0 while Handelsman Lior, (VP, Marketing&Product Strategy) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 19 for $2.47 million with each share fetching $123.27.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), on the other hand, is trading around $32.54 with a market cap of $4.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PWR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $296.39 million. This represented a 90.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $8.33 billion from $8.87 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.83 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $526.55 million, significantly higher than the $358.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $264.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Quanta Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 411,817 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,040 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 54.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.50% with a share float percentage of 141.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanta Services Inc. having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.17 million shares worth more than $617.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $513.61 million and represent 8.85% of shares outstanding.