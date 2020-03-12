Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE), CenturyLink Inc. (CTL)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) shares are -15.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.43% or -$1.01 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 2.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.10% and -16.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2019, Stifel recommended the TGE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 07, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the TGE stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.53. The forecasts give the Tallgrass Energy LP stock a price target range of $22.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.25 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 21.78% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.40% in the current quarter to $0.23, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.04, up 9.20% from $1.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 166 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,634,257 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,784,068. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 124,439,106 in purchases and sales respectively.

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL), on the other hand, is trading around $10.36 with a market cap of $12.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CTL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -12.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at CenturyLink Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 1,769,057 shares. Insider sales totaled 542,733 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.61M shares after the latest sales, with 25.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.10% with a share float percentage of 1.08B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CenturyLink Inc. having a total of 970 institutions that hold shares in the company.