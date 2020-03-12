Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) shares are -35.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.98% or -$6.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.49% down YTD and -35.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.19% and -28.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Barclays recommended the VLO stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VLO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $54.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $107.00. The forecasts give the Valero Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $122.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $79.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.39% or 31.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 31.50% in the current quarter to $0.85, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.6, down 0.00% from $5.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.08 and $3.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 536,931 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 355,508. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 414,382 and 210,213 in purchases and sales respectively.

The COB, President and CEO had earlier sold another 21,400 VLO shares valued at $2.05 million on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $95.57 per share.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), on the other hand, is trading around $76.67 with a market cap of $11.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $135.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EXPE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.03 billion. This represented a 26.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.75 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.54 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $21.42 billion from $21.38 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $526.0 million while total current assets were at $7.74 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.77 billion, significantly higher than the $1.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.61 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Expedia Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 131,296 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,279 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 988.32k shares after the latest sales, with 8.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 133.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expedia Group Inc. having a total of 973 institutions that hold shares in the company.