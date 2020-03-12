Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are -62.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.89% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -65.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.77% and -30.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2017, Piper Jaffray recommended the ZSAN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 17, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the ZSAN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 93.67 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 96.44% or 71.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.20% in the current quarter to -$0.47, up from the -$0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.33, away from -$3.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and -$0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,218,226 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 ZSAN shares valued at $350000.0 on Apr 11. The shares were bought at $3.50 per share.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.77 with a market cap of $7.19M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -38.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 1,240,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 37.73k shares after the latest sales, with -103.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.00% with a share float percentage of 2.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.