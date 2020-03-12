Top attractive stock of the week – BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is -35.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $10.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 24.36% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.16, the stock is -22.70% and -30.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.34 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -35.32% off its SMA200. BB registered -55.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.41.

The stock witnessed a -31.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.53%, and is -15.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3945 employees, a market worth around $2.41B and $1.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.84. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.34% and -59.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BlackBerry Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $296.54M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

411 institutions hold shares in BlackBerry Limited (BB), with 6M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 56.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 580.45M, and float is at 546.76M with Short Float at 6.47%. Institutions hold 55.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 71.89 million shares valued at $461.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.01% of the BB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 46.72 million shares valued at $299.97 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which holds 19.01 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $122.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.55% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $90.57 million.

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 1.14% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 14.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.32% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.48.