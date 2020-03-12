Top attractive stock of the week – New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is -8.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $13.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYCB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.29% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.26, the stock is -9.20% and -10.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.63 million and changing -6.81% at the moment leaves the stock -11.10% off its SMA200. NYCB registered -8.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.54.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.32%, and is -3.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.58. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.38% and -25.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $245.12M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Top Institutional Holders

491 institutions hold shares in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), with 15.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.32% while institutional investors hold 64.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 465.71M, and float is at 451.80M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 62.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 52.89 million shares valued at $635.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the NYCB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.29 million shares valued at $520.38 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 41.75 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $501.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 13.7 million with a market value of $164.62 million.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dahya Hanif, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dahya Hanif bought 1,640 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $26.31 per share for a total of $43148.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1640.0 shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that CIAMPA DOMINICK (Director) bought a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $11.61 per share for $394641.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53812.0 shares of the NYCB stock.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading -27.51% down over the past 12 months. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) is -20.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.47% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.6.