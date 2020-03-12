News

Top attractive stock of the week – Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

By Richard Addington

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -13.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.85 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $265.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.54% off the consensus price target high of $325.71 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 85.38% higher than the price target low of $188.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.55, the stock is -12.41% and -17.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.7 million and changing -5.10% at the moment leaves the stock -18.59% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -30.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.80.

The stock witnessed a -14.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.68%, and is -3.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 45100 employees, a market worth around $16.31B and $5.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.15 and Fwd P/E is 2.95. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.61% and -40.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/18/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $8.27B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 678.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 641.30% in year-over-year returns.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

637 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 31.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 75.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.69M, and float is at 280.87M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 71.31% of the Float.

