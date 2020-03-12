Unsafe At Current Price? – Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR), Sea Limited (SE)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: ALGR) shares are 0.68% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.39% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.58% down YTD and 1.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.34% and 0.12% over the month.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), on the other hand, is trading around $48.02 with a market cap of $24.51B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sea Limited (SE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -41.00%. With this in place, we saw the company’s diluted EPS shrank to -$0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $4.08 billion from $4.02 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.42 million while total current assets were at $3.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $97.66 million, significantly higher than the -$357.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-99.83 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 58.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLOOM DOUGLAS P. with over 77063.0 shares.