Unsafe At Current Price? – EPR Properties (EPR), New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) shares are -30.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.07% or -$4.95 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.90% down YTD and -29.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.58% and -30.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the EPR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the EPR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $44.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $76.86. The forecasts give the EPR Properties stock a price target range of $82.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 42.45 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.06% or 26.28%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.10% in the current quarter to $0.63, down from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.89, up 10.40% from $2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 243,750 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 153,713. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 186,147 and 115,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Craig L., a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $172231.0 at $68.89 per share on Jan 02. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,500 EPR shares valued at $174522.0 on Jan 03. The shares were sold at $69.81 per share. BROWN PETER C (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $70.74 per share on Dec 04 for a total of $141482.0 while DRUTEN ROBERT J, (Director) sold 3,000 shares on Aug 05 for $219768.0 with each share fetching $73.26.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.57 with a market cap of $462.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.5 million. This represented a 295.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$3.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $75.41 million, significantly lower than the $121.08 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $54.28 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at New Senior Investment Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 349,456 shares. Insider sales totaled 101,833 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 365.87k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 82.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Senior Investment Group Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.24 million shares worth more than $93.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.36 million and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.