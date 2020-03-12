Unsafe At Current Price? – Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares are -0.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.63% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.67% down YTD and -26.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.96% and -1.50% over the month.

On May 02, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the NBRV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Gabelli & Co had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on May 02, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NBRV stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 82.71 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 87.9% or 75.8%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.33, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.15, up 18.10% from -$2.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.3 and -$0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.92 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,085,275 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,616. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 918,800 and 44,452 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schroeder Theodore R, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $89500.0 at $1.79 per share on Aug 27. The Director had earlier bought another 10,177 NBRV shares valued at $20668.0 on Aug 30. The shares were bought at $2.03 per share. Lavino Francesco Maria (Chief Commercial Officer) bought 4,800 shares at $2.04 per share on Aug 22 for a total of $9780.0.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), on the other hand, is trading around $7.22 with a market cap of $322.32M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.68 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

HT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46000.0. This represented a 99.97% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $132.67 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $103.11 million, significantly lower than the $114.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $54.18 million.

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Hersha Hospitality Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 235,156 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.87M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 34.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hersha Hospitality Trust having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company.