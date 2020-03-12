Unsafe At Current Price? – New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), Okta Inc. (OKTA)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) shares are -10.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.63% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.15% and -11.99% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann recommended the NYMT stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 21, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the NYMT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.28. The forecasts give the New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.04 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.57% or -4.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.60% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 126.50% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 631,924 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 49,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 535,149 and 23,680 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mumma Steven R, a CEO at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $272990.0 at $5.46 per share on Mar 10. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 11,000 NYMT shares valued at $59400.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $5.40 per share. Hainey Alan L (Director) sold 10,000 shares at $6.27 per share on Jun 14 for a total of $62700.0.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), on the other hand, is trading around $114.75 with a market cap of $14.80B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Okta Inc. (OKTA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OKTA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -28.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Okta Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 63,245 shares. Insider sales totaled 243,821 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.30% with a share float percentage of 110.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Okta Inc. having a total of 636 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.62 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.