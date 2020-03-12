Unsafe At Current Price? – Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are -27.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.28% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.61% and -18.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 15, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the PACB stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on March 09, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the PACB stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.75. The forecasts give the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.04 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.86% or 31.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.6, up 21.40% from -$0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 177,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 170,000 and 17,608 in purchases and sales respectively.

Phillips James Michael, a SVP, Research & Development at the company, sold 5,050 shares worth $22624.0 at $4.48 per share on Feb 20. The Chairman, CEO & President had earlier sold another 166,575 PACB shares valued at $749754.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $4.50 per share. BARNES SUSAN K (EVP, CFO and PAO) sold 12,558 shares at $4.44 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $55758.0 while Hunkapiller Michael, (Chairman, CEO & President) sold 76,281 shares on Feb 19 for $342349.0 with each share fetching $4.49.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), on the other hand, is trading around $38.03 with a market cap of $5.93B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $68.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Comerica Incorporated (CMA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 80.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 112 times at Comerica Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 116,812 shares. Insider sales totaled 72,019 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 84 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -56.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.61M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 139.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comerica Incorporated having a total of 801 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.76 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $824.32 million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.