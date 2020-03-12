Unsafe At Current Price? – Quorum Health Corporation (QHC), Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS)

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares are 14.58% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -56.18% or -$0.62 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 16.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.41% and -4.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 07, 2017, Morgan Stanley recommended the QHC stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on December 20, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the QHC stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.00. The forecasts give the Quorum Health Corporation stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 52.0% or 52.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -258.80% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.77, down -10.60% from -$1.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.45 and -$0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,067,824 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 35,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 19,771 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.23 with a market cap of $20.56M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sophiris Bio Inc. (SPHS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.80% with a share float percentage of 34.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sophiris Bio Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company.