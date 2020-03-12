Unsafe At Current Price? – Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) shares are -6.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.85% or -$3.73 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -5.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.45% and -12.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, First Analysis Sec recommended the SMAR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 31, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the SMAR stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $52.64. The forecasts give the Smartsheet Inc. stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.05 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.06% or 8.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.52, up 52.00% from -$0.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 170 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 306 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 59,849,909 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 37,203,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 320,601 and 512,070 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hamilton Kara, a Chief People & Culture Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $484300.0 at $48.43 per share on Feb 07. The Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 2,641 SMAR shares valued at $132578.0 on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $50.20 per share. MADER MARK PATRICK (President and CEO) sold 40,000 shares at $48.55 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.94 million while Barker Geoffrey T, (Director) sold 8,350 shares on Feb 05 for $415309.0 with each share fetching $49.74.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP), on the other hand, is trading around $125.62 with a market cap of $9.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $163.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Advance Auto Parts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 29,880 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,134 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 269.61k shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advance Auto Parts Inc. having a total of 750 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $755.26 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.