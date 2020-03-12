Volatility Returns To Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) shares are -37.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.81% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.28% and -15.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 07, 2014, H.C. Wainwright recommended the AXU stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 20, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AXU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.17. The forecasts give the Alexco Resource Corp. stock a price target range of $2.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.89. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 59.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 53.82% or 32.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.04, up 114.40% from -$0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.04 for the next year.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN), on the other hand, is trading around $29.25 with a market cap of $1.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $64.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FUN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Cedar Fair L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 173,546 shares. Insider sales totaled 64,830 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 909.54k shares after the latest sales, with 22.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 55.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cedar Fair L.P. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 4.11 million shares worth more than $227.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.23 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.