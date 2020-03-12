Volatility Returns To Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), The Kroger Co. (KR)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) shares are -1.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.24% or -$2.9 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.04% down YTD and 3.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.63% and -3.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the ED stock is a Sell, while earlier, Mizuho had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.50 to suggest that the ED stock is a “Hold”. 7 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $86.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $90.31. The forecasts give the Consolidated Edison Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $78.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 4.22 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 13.5% or -10.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $1.4, up from the $1.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.45, up 5.00% from $4.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 144 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 169,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 140,374. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 147,583 and 140,192 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cawley Timothy, a President, CECONY at the company, bought 25 shares worth $2316.0 at $93.14 per share on Feb 29. The SVP, Utility Shared Services had earlier bought another 4 ED shares valued at $334.0 on Feb 29. The shares were bought at $93.14 per share. Donnley Deneen L (SVP and General Counsel) bought 25 shares at $93.14 per share on Feb 29 for a total of $2313.0 while McAvoy John, (Chairman, President & CEO) bought 25 shares on Feb 29 for $2316.0 with each share fetching $93.14.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), on the other hand, is trading around $30.59 with a market cap of $27.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.44 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Kroger Co. (KR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.92 billion. This represented a 78.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $27.97 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $45.39 billion from $44.46 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $11.03 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.05 billion, significantly higher than the $3.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.69 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at The Kroger Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 178,504 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,010 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 44.85M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.50% with a share float percentage of 754.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kroger Co. having a total of 1,084 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.1 million shares worth more than $2.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.