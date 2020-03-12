Volatility Returns To HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) shares are -18.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.40% or -$0.76 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -14.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.76% and -15.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the HSBC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Exane BNP Paribas had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 06, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the HSBC stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.68. The forecasts give the HSBC Holdings plc stock a price target range of $40.68 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.68. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 24.02 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.02% or 24.02%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), on the other hand, is trading around $105.51 with a market cap of $201.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $160.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Walt Disney Company (DIS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DIS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 113 times at The Walt Disney Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 298,937 shares. Insider sales totaled 192,450 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with 6.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.50% with a share float percentage of 1.80B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3,584 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 134.19 million shares worth more than $19.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 112.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.23 billion and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.