Volatility Returns To Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR), ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) shares are 1.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.15% or -$3.3 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -1.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.45% and -7.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 01, 2018, CapitalOne recommended the REXR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 19, 2018. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the REXR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.00. The forecasts give the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.69 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.86% or 10.77%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 157.10% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.39, up 35.00% from $0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 346,517 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 447,624. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 243,612 and 239,980 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frankel Michael S., a Co-CEO, Co-President at the company, sold 22,055 shares worth $1.09 million at $49.61 per share on Mar 04. The Co-CEO, Co-President had earlier sold another 3,200 REXR shares valued at $159200.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $49.75 per share. ZIMAN RICHARD S (Director) sold 54,385 shares at $48.35 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $2.63 million while Schwimmer Howard, (Co-CEO, Co-President) sold 46,115 shares on Mar 03 for $2.23 million with each share fetching $48.31.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW), on the other hand, is trading around $290.63 with a market cap of $61.63B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $360.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 185 times at ServiceNow Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 57 times and accounting for 204,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 515,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 128 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -71.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 16.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 187.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ServiceNow Inc. having a total of 1,221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 18.2 million shares worth more than $5.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.26 billion and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.