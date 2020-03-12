Volatility Returns To Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are -34.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.84% or -$2.75 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -35.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.45% and -26.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the WFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, CFRA had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 04, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the WFC stock is a “Hold”. 4 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.45. The forecasts give the Wells Fargo & Company stock a price target range of $57.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.62 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.28% or 17.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -46.40% in the current quarter to $0.85, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.95, down -7.00% from $4.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.7 and $1.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,545,136 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 911,035. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 42,115 and 7,447 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pelos Petros G, a Sr. Executive Vice President at the company, sold 28,304 shares worth $1.32 million at $46.51 per share on May 13. The Vice Chairman – Public Affairs had earlier bought another 11,100 WFC shares valued at $454989.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $40.99 per share.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), on the other hand, is trading around $16.44 with a market cap of $117.62M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -2.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LAKE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at Lakeland Industries Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 7,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 537.34k shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 7.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lakeland Industries Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.02 million shares worth more than $11.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Private Capital Management, Inc. held 12.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 604651.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.53 million and represent 7.55% of shares outstanding.