Well positioned to deliver growth? – CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) shares are -35.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.78% or -$2.39 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.19% down YTD and -32.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.43% and -27.13% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the CF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 02, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.67. The forecasts give the CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.55 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 55.02% or 14.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.90% in the current quarter to $0.27, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.89, down -4.40% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 484,652 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 403,720. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,269 and 116,479 in purchases and sales respectively.

FURBACHER STEPHEN A, a Director at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $166250.0 at $47.50 per share on Nov 05. The Sr.VP,Sales, Mkt Dev & Sup Chn had earlier sold another 13,000 CF shares valued at $591438.0 on Nov 21. The shares were sold at $45.50 per share. Kelleher Dennis P. (Sr VP and CFO) sold 34,343 shares at $48.19 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $1.65 million while Kelleher Dennis P., (Sr VP and CFO) sold 60,900 shares on Aug 29 for $2.94 million with each share fetching $48.22.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), on the other hand, is trading around $49.34 with a market cap of $13.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $104.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.58 billion. This represented a 39.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $52.61 billion from $52.2 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.18 billion while total current assets were at $8.19 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.91 billion, significantly higher than the $6.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at United Airlines Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 206,462 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,916 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 24.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 246.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. having a total of 886 institutions that hold shares in the company.