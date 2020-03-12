Well positioned to deliver growth? – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares are -11.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.58% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.73% and -18.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Jefferies recommended the KTOS stock is a Buy, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the KTOS stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.81. The forecasts give the Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.52% or 17.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.00% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 6.30% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 50 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 811,983 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,562,098. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,000 and 70,787 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jarvis Scot B, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $38950.0 at $15.58 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 KTOS shares valued at $37800.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $15.12 per share. Lund Deanna H (EVP & CFO) sold 7,803 shares at $20.60 per share on Feb 21 for a total of $160715.0 while Carrai Phillip D, (President, STC Division) sold 3,350 shares on Feb 18 for $68557.0 with each share fetching $20.46.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN), on the other hand, is trading around $58.55 with a market cap of $23.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 117 times at Tyson Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 89 times and accounting for 334,841 shares. Insider sales totaled 151,952 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 61.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.10% with a share float percentage of 287.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyson Foods Inc. having a total of 1,113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.03 million shares worth more than $2.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 27.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.