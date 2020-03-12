Well positioned to deliver growth? – MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares are -6.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.77% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.71% down YTD and -6.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.63% and -8.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 10, 2019, Wedbush recommended the MFA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on March 09, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MFA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.95. The forecasts give the MFA Financial Inc. stock a price target range of $8.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.21 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 18.82% or 8.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.83, up 143.20% from $0.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 916,318 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 583,903. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 906,985 and 440,898 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wulfsohn Bryan, a Sr. VP & Co-Chief Invest Off. at the company, sold 50,500 shares worth $389575.0 at $7.71 per share on Nov 12. The Director had earlier sold another 24,805 MFA shares valued at $189758.0 on Dec 04. The shares were sold at $7.65 per share. Wulfsohn Bryan (Sr. VP & Co-Chief Invest Off.) sold 67,700 shares at $7.71 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $521967.0.

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET), on the other hand, is trading around $5.97 with a market cap of $432.36M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MEET’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $40.34 million. This represented a 23.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $52.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $269.09 million from $274.93 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $56.59 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $26.65 million, significantly higher than the $18.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $25.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at The Meet Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 22,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 120,878 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.43M shares after the latest sales, with -1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.80% with a share float percentage of 66.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Meet Group Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 12.03 million shares worth more than $60.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 16.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.19 million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.