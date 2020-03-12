Well positioned to deliver growth? – Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares are -11.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.26% or -$1.93 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.31% and -6.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the PAAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PAAS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.92. The forecasts give the Pan American Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.01 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.87% or 14.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, up 23.60% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.34 for the next year.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), on the other hand, is trading around $32.17 with a market cap of $194.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PFE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 92 times at Pfizer Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,456,796 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,160,346 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 61 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 559.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 5.55B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3,159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 449.96 million shares worth more than $17.63 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 426.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.7 billion and represent 7.68% of shares outstanding.