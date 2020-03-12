Well positioned to deliver growth? – Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares are -65.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.68% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -60.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.10% and -58.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the RTLR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the RTLR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.88. The forecasts give the Rattler Midstream LP stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 72.8 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 76.33% or 48.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.34. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.52, up 20.90% from $0.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,499,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), on the other hand, is trading around $2.59 with a market cap of $403.38M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 221,509 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.46M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 143.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares worth more than $41.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.76 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.