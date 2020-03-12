What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), NiSource Inc. (NI)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are -3.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.13% or -$2.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.35% down YTD and 0.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.11% and -5.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 28, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the EA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 03, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the EA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $101.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.55. The forecasts give the Electronic Arts Inc. stock a price target range of $137.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.15% or -1.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.40% in the current quarter to $0.97, down from the $1.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.68, up 4.90% from $4.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 98 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 212 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 852,898 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,122,111. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 417,384 and 1,713,603 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bruzzo Chris, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $262019.0 at $104.81 per share on Mar 02. The EVP of Strategic Growth had earlier sold another 600 EA shares valued at $61152.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $101.92 per share. Miele Laura (Chief Studios Officer) sold 785 shares at $101.92 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $80007.0 while Singh Vijayanthimala, (Chief People Officer) sold 500 shares on Mar 02 for $50960.0 with each share fetching $101.92.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), on the other hand, is trading around $27.10 with a market cap of $10.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NiSource Inc. (NI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $93.3 million. This represented a 93.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $22.66 billion from $22.13 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.85 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.58 billion, significantly higher than the $540.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-219.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at NiSource Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 447,837 shares. Insider sales totaled 161,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 35.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 380.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NiSource Inc. having a total of 722 institutions that hold shares in the company.