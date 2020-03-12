What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares are -54.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.64% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -63.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.04% and -34.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the IMAC stock is a “Hold”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.00. The forecasts give the IMAC Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The consensus price target with two limits represent an upside potential of 88.29% or 88.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to reach in the current quarter to $0.14. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.55. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 10 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 31,200 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ervin Jeffrey S, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 600 shares worth $1250.0 at $2.08 per share on Nov 18. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 600 IMAC shares valued at $1294.0 on Nov 19. The shares were bought at $2.16 per share.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), on the other hand, is trading around $1.04 with a market cap of $330.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.98 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Antero Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 4,911,944 shares. Insider sales totaled 139,824 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.42M shares after the latest sales, with -937.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 241.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FPR Partners, LLC with over 30.76 million shares worth more than $87.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FPR Partners, LLC held 10.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.54 million and represent 8.27% of shares outstanding.