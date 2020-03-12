What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Schlumberger Limited (SLB), Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) shares are -54.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.45% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -50.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.15% and -47.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SLB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 30 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SLB stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 30 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.55. The forecasts give the Schlumberger Limited stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $24.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 59.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 65.24% or 27.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.48, down -2.60% from $1.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,160,310 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 595,384. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 917,487 and 311,266 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sonthalia Rajeev, a President, IPM at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $33400.0 at $33.40 per share on Feb 03. The Director, M&A had earlier bought another 2,000 SLB shares valued at $34090.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $17.05 per share. AYAT SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 52,486 shares at $40.61 per share on Dec 24 for a total of $2.13 million while Al Mogharbel Khaled, (EVP, Operations) sold 21,385 shares on Nov 25 for $792686.0 with each share fetching $37.07.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), on the other hand, is trading around $24.77 with a market cap of $2.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ERI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Eldorado Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 302,492 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,553 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.94M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Resorts Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.49 million shares worth more than $625.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 13.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $574.17 million and represent 12.37% of shares outstanding.