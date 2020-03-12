What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares are -14.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.69% or -$0.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -19.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.04% and -14.82% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the ERIC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Kepler had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ERIC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.83. The forecasts give the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock a price target range of $11.26 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.18. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.77% or 12.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.52, up 4.80% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), on the other hand, is trading around $95.96 with a market cap of $326.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $137.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JPM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 61.50%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 111 times at JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 64 times and accounting for 1,469,154 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,353,246 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 3.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. having a total of 3,565 institutions that hold shares in the company.