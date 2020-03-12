Which institution holds the most shares in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is 8.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $12.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The UNIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -61.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is -8.54% and 6.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.08 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. UNIT registered 4.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.22.

The stock witnessed a 25.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.97%, and is -14.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) has around 798 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.47% and -30.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uniti Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $273.27M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 122.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Top Institutional Holders

335 institutions hold shares in Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 90.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.95M, and float is at 183.71M with Short Float at 15.75%. Institutions hold 89.89% of the Float.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) that is trading -33.36% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.83% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.88.