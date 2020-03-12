Which Institutions Own Shares In Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) is -35.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The APVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.29% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -4.49% and -23.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.3 million and changing 18.38% at the moment leaves the stock -37.86% off its SMA200. APVO registered -50.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5500 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6700.

The stock witnessed a -16.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.53%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.76% over the week and 15.93% over the month.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $20.16M and $29.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.16% and -59.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.00%).

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $9.74M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), with 3.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.08% while institutional investors hold 45.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.01M, and float is at 41.62M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 42.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 4.18 million shares valued at $2.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the APVO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 2.45 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.38 million shares representing 5.26% and valued at over $1.56 million, while Park West Asset Management LLC holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 1000000.0 with a market value of $654500.0.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maddux Randy Joe, the company’s SVP Operations, CMO. SEC filings show that Maddux Randy Joe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $19000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75000.0 shares.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that El-Hibri Fuad (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.76 per share for $75520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.12 million shares of the APVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, El-Hibri Fuad (Board of Directors) acquired 55,015 shares at an average price of $0.83 for $45861.0. The insider now directly holds 1,024,536 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO).

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading -12.78% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.