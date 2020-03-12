Which Institutions Own Shares In Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $4.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.3% off the consensus price target high of $6.05 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -49.78% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -7.43% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.86 million and changing -6.13% at the moment leaves the stock 10.85% off its SMA200. HMY registered 79.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.05.

The stock witnessed a 20.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.06%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 32837 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $1.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.40. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.65% and -25.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.40% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

151 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), holding a 36.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 545.76M, and float is at 433.12M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 36.73% of the Float.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 67.88% up over the past 12 months. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 216.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.